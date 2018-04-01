Stalin taken into custody

Besides Stalin, Congress leader S. Thirunavukkarasar and members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) including party chief T. Velmurugan were also arrested

Stalin

DMK leader M.K. Stalin was taken into custody on Sunday while protesting against the Central government for not setting up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Led by Stalin, leaders of Congress and VCK parties protested at Valluvar Kottam here. A large number of DMK activists participated in the event.

Addressing the crowd, Stalin said a statewide shutdown would take place on April 5, blocking trains and buses. Black flags would be shown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he comes to Tamil Nadu for not constituting the CMB, the party said.

Besides Stalin, Congress leader S. Thirunavukkarasar and members of the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) including party chief T. Velmurugan were also arrested. TVK members damaged a toll booth at Ulundurpettai, around 205 km from here.

The Centre has failed to set up the Cauvery Management Board within six weeks of the Supremem court's order of February 16. The six-week deadline ended on March 29. Tamil Nadu political leaders say the BJP is acting in favour of Karnataka, which is opposed to the CMB and where Assembly elections are due.

