Stalker hacks 20-year-old student to death for rejecting his proposal, stabs himself multiple times

A stalker allegedly hacked to death a 20-year-old engineering student for refusing his proposal in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. Police officials said the stalker later stabbed himself repeatedly and is battling for his life at Government General Hospital in Guntur.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vijayawada city police commissioner B Sreenivasulu said the accused had been stalking the woman for several days stating that he is in love with her. However, the woman rejected his advances and threatened to complain to the police.

On Thursday morning, the accused visited the woman's house and slit her throat. "When the woman started screaming, he immediately stabbed himself in the stomach, neck and wrist. The family members rushed to her room and saw her lying in a pool of blood, while the stalker was lying on the floor," police commissioner Sreenivasulu said.

After the alleged attack, the woman's family rushed her to ESI hospital from where she was referred to a private hospital. However, the woman died even before reaching the hospital.

Upon reaching the scene of the crime, the police moved the accused to Guntur government hospital, where his condition is said to be critical. However, police officials have recorded his statement and are investigating the case.

State women's commission chairperson V Padma visited the bereaved family of the woman.

