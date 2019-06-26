Star boxer Neeraj Goyat injured in car accident

other-sports

Goyat is a former Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) and had claimed that he was not intimidated by Amir Khan's well-earned, sterling reputation.

Neeraj Goyat

Star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat (27) met with a car accident on Tuesday night in Haryana which has left him with severe head injuries. He also has injuries on his face and left arm. He is currently in hospital.

While travelling from Yamuna Nagar to Mohali on Tuesday night for a sparring session that was arranged as part of the ongoing training, Neeraj's driver lost control of the car. Sources say an animal came onto the road and that was the reason for the loss of control.

This resulted in the car crashing into a tree. Amir Khan with Neeraj Goyat

The accident effectively means that the 'peace bout' a boxing face off between Goyat and Amir Khan, British boxer of Pakistan origin, Olympian and world champion scheduled to be held at the King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on July 12 is cancelled. "We are in the process of looking for Neeraj’s replacement," said Bill Dosanjh, Promoter Super Boxing League, in a statement, with no other details.

Days earlier Amir Khan had upped the ante of the bout which had boxing fans salivating, by promising to beat his Indian opponent Neeraj Goyat and avenging Pakistan's decimation by India in the World Cup at Manchester.

That time Khan had posted on his Twitter handle that Pakistan lost to India at the World Cup but come July 12, he will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat in the upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia.

Goyat had spoken to this paper from Haryana where he was training, "keep dreaming Amir, sapne dekhne toh achcha hota hai (it is good to dream)."

