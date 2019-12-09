Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt bag top honours; Gully Boy adjourned best film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The prestigious Star Screen Award 2019 was held on Sunday at the Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai. The star-studded night saw the attendance of several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor among others.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt emerged as big winners bagging the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively for their film, Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial was adjourned the best film of the year. Zoya herself won the Best Director Popular award. The award for Best Actor (Critics) was won by Ayushmann Khurrana, while her Bala co-star Bhumi Pendnekar bagged the Best Actress (Critics). Veteran actor Prem Chopra was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and penned his thoughts on his victory. Posing with both the awards, the Gully Boy actor, wrote, "Gosh! ð Double Whammy! ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for #GullyBoy & ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the #StarScreenAwards."

His co-star Alia Bhatt thanked director Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer for giving her an "unforgettable experience". She shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she can be seen kissing her award.

The year has been great for Ayushmann, who grabbed the Best Actor Critics for Bala and Article 15. The National Award-winning actor penned a poem after the win. He wrote, "Paaon zameen par rakhe mere, rooh kabhi na maghroor thi; Parvaaz aisi dee mujhe, jo mere takhayyul se bhi duur thi. -Ayushmann (Takhayyul = imagination)

Bhumi Pendekar grabbed the Best Actress Critics for her portrayal as Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh.

Bhumi shared the award with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu.

Here's the full list:

Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor (Female) Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male) Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Best film: Gully Boy

Best Director (Critics Choice): Anubhav Sinha for Article 15

Best Director (Popular): Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Supporting Actor (Female) Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh

Best Supporting Actor (Male) Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Most Promising Actor (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female): Yami Gautam for Bala

Best Music: Kabir Singh and Gully Boy

Most Promising Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sachet Tandon for Bekhyali from Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Best Lyrics: Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy

Best Cinematography: Gully Boy

Best Action: War

Best Editing: War

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

