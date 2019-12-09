Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt bag top honours; Gully Boy adjourned best film
The prestigious Star Screen Award 2019 was held on Sunday at the Filmcity in Goregaon, Mumbai. The star-studded night saw the attendance of several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor among others.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt emerged as big winners bagging the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively for their film, Gully Boy. The Zoya Akhtar directorial was adjourned the best film of the year. Zoya herself won the Best Director Popular award. The award for Best Actor (Critics) was won by Ayushmann Khurrana, while her Bala co-star Bhumi Pendnekar bagged the Best Actress (Critics). Veteran actor Prem Chopra was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram handle and penned his thoughts on his victory. Posing with both the awards, the Gully Boy actor, wrote, "Gosh! ð Double Whammy! ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ for #GullyBoy & ‘Entertainer of the Year’ at the #StarScreenAwards."
His co-star Alia Bhatt thanked director Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer for giving her an "unforgettable experience". She shared a picture on her Instagram account in which she can be seen kissing her award.
Safeena â¤ï¸ Thank you for giving me this character @zoieakhtar I love you Zoe! Alsoooo @reemakagti1 ððð My tutu!! I love you @ranveersingh And to the full full team for making this an unforgettable experience! @arjunbhasin @puneetbsaini @priyanka.s.borkar @ritesh_sid @tigerbabyfilms @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @siddhantchaturvedi @itsvijayvarma @ankurtewari Thank you thank you #starscreenawards2019 âï¸
The year has been great for Ayushmann, who grabbed the Best Actor Critics for Bala and Article 15. The National Award-winning actor penned a poem after the win. He wrote, "Paaon zameen par rakhe mere, rooh kabhi na maghroor thi; Parvaaz aisi dee mujhe, jo mere takhayyul se bhi duur thi. -Ayushmann (Takhayyul = imagination)
à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¤¼à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤ªà¤° à¤°à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥, à¤°à¥à¤¹ à¤à¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¾ à¤®à¤à¤¼à¤°à¥à¤° à¤¥à¥; à¤ªà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¼ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¥, à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¤à¤à¤¼à¤¯à¥à¤¯à¥à¤² à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤¥à¥à¥¤ -à¤à¤¯à¥à¤·à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ __________________________________________________________ Paaon zameen par rakhe mere, rooh kabhi na maghroor thi; Parvaaz aisi dee mujhe, jo mere takhayyul se bhi duur thi. -Ayushmann (Takhayyul = imagination)
Bhumi Pendekar grabbed the Best Actress Critics for her portrayal as Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh.
Thank you star screen and the jury for this honour.Saand Ki Aankh and Chandro Tomar will always be special. My first award is a tribute to @shooterdadiofficial @shooterdadi and @sumitrapednekar â¤ï¸ @taapsee congratulations Bebe..this moment is so special ðð» @tusharhiranandani @nidhiparmarhira thank you for making this film and I just love you both ð The entire cast and crew ð #starscreenawards2019 #bestactorfemalecritics
Bhumi shared the award with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Taapsee Pannu.
I hope @tusharhiranandani after this you never have to answer the question that why you took ‘us’ to play older characters! Thank you jury at #StarScreenAwards for this acknowledgement and our two ‘Hira(s)’ @tusharhiranandani and @nidhiparmarhira who really toiled hard for this one. Thankq @shooterdadiofficial @shooterdadi for trusting us with your story. And my dear ‘Jiji’ @bhumipednekar ...... yo toh hona hi tha ð ðð¼
Here's the full list:
Best Actor (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
Best Actor (Female) Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Best Actor Critics Choice (Male) Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Best film: Gully Boy
Best Director (Critics Choice): Anubhav Sinha for Article 15
Best Director (Popular): Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Supporting Actor (Female) Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh
Best Supporting Actor (Male) Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Most Promising Actor (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Most Promising Actor (Female): Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female): Yami Gautam for Bala
Best Music: Kabir Singh and Gully Boy
Most Promising Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Playback Singer (Male): Sachet Tandon for Bekhyali from Kabir Singh
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank
Best Lyrics: Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy
Best Cinematography: Gully Boy
Best Action: War
Best Editing: War
Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
