Starting young! This six-year-old looks up to Vidyut Jammwal for his fitness regimen

Vidyut Jammwal made fan Arihaan Garg's birthday special by gifting him a T-shirt on which was written, 'I train like Vidyut Jammwal'. The six-year-old is a gymnast and swimmer and looks up to the actor for his fitness regimen. The little one can also perform challenging squats and push-ups just like the action hero he admires.

Vidyut Jammwal has been sharing loads of videos, created by his fans, with the hashtag 'ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal'. A look at some more fascinating videos, shared by the actor's fans:

Quite recently, Vidyut Jammwal had demonstrated his secret to amp up speed. He had shared a video featuring him while training with a lawn tennis ball. In the clip, he throws the ball (with his left hand) that goes right up to his eye-level, and then he swiftly packs a punch in the air with his right hand before the ball lands on his left hand again. The "Commando" star gradually increases the number of punches between throwing the ball and catching it. "This is an exercise that you can have fun with. In any kind of defence or combat training, timing is crucial. The tennis ball routine will increase your speed and accuracy in getting the target. It's great for sharpening the mind, reflexes and it keeps you alert and focused," Vidyut said.

On the work front, Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally-released film, "Khuda Haafiz". He will next be seen in the film's second chapter.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news