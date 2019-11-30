MENU

This startup offers 'sleep internship' to candidates with Rs 1 lakh stipends

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 15:28 IST

The company is looking for interns who have a "fanatical passion" and "an innate ability" to prefer to sleep at any given moment

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

In what looks like a dream job for many, an Indian startup has put forth an offer of an internship for people who love to sleep. A sleep-solutions startup, Wakefit.co, that produces mattresses, posted an offer on their website in which they mentioned to be on a lookout for interns to join their 2020 'sleep internship' batch.

The company’s director and co-founder Chaitanya Ramalingegowda was quoted by Business Insider where they listed the criteria for the candidate. They are looking for interns who have a 'fanatical passion' and 'an innate ability' to prefer to sleep at any given moment. Also, the candidates do not have to dress up for the job –they can show up to work in pajamas, says Ramalingegowda, wittily.

"We are looking to recruit the best sleepers in the country who are willing to go to any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives. The Sleep Internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping well," Ramalingegowda told Business Insider.

In the 100-day internship, the candidate is required to sleep for nine hours for every day in their matress, without using their laptop and will be paid Rs 1 lakh stipend to do so. Their sleep will be monitored before and after using the mattress with sleep trackers. The company also offers counseling sessions for the candidates.

"This initiative is another step towards making sleep an integral part of maintaining work-life balance in our lives," Ramalingegowda added.

