State Education Minister to set up dedicated body for prompt action during calamities

State Education Minister to set up dedicated body to take prompt decisions during heavy rainfall, or other major incidents, after citizens' criticism of poor coordination between agencies

Following severe criticism from citizens on poor coordination between multiple agencies, State Education Minister Vinod Tawde has decided to form a coordination committee headed by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official — additional municipal commissioner in-charge of the disaster management cell, a charge presently held by Idzes Kundan. The committee will have officials from the Indian Meteorological Department, traffic department, MMRDA, railways, BEST, MHADA and other agencies.



Vinod Tawde had faced flak after giving statements on Tuesday that there was no waterlogging in the city

Batting for coordination

While there were several such committees at various levels earlier, this one has been given more teeth with Tawde announcing that in case of any disaster due to heavy rainfall, this committee will take the decision of declaring a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

A civic official elaborated, "In case of heavy rainfall, or any other big incident, the committee will interact with officials from all agencies via video-conferencing and take decisions immediately.

"The major relief is decision on declaring a holiday for schools and colleges during days of heavy rainfall. There are many instances when the state failed to take a timely decision... For example, Monday, when the decision was taken after severe waterlogging in several areas."

Ministerspeak

Speaking to media, Tawde said, "For better coordination, a committee with officials from all agencies will take prompt decisions." Tawde had faced flak after giving statements on Tuesday that there was no heavy rainfall in the city and no waterlogging. mid-day reported yesterday about the minister's claim.

