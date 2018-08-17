State funeral for Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 7-day mourning declared

national

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A seven-day state mourning was announced by the government as a mark of respect to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away yesterday. In a circular, the Home Ministry said the national flag would fly at half-mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

The government also said the state funeral of Vajpayee will be held at Delhi's Smriti Sthal and declared a half day holiday in all central government offices, central public sector undertakings and the Delhi government offices of NCT of Delhi. "As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22."

