State leaders question BJP for Y-plus security to Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose remarks on Mumbai have invited the ire of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress party, continued to hog attention from the political class of Maharashtra.

Senior leaders, attending a two-day session of the state legislature, questioned the Centre's move to provide the actor with a security cover for safe arrival and stay in Mumbai later this week. Ranaut has thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for protecting her.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said it was unfortunate that someone maligning the image of Mumbai and its police was given a Y-plus security. "It is a very sad thing. Maharashtra doesn't just belong to Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, it also belongs to the BJP and all the city's residents. Her comments were insulting to all the people of Maharashtra," he said.

Will BJP protect Dawood too?

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik asked if the Centre would give security to even Dawood [Ibrahim] if he also spoke against Mumbai and Maharashtra. Sarnaik said he has reported Ranaut's remark to the Speaker, who has asked Deshmukh to furnish a report to his office within 24 hours.

Ranaut and Sena MP Sanjay Raut have been sparring on Twitter since the actor said Mumbai was unsafe just like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The issue has split the cyber space and political spectrum with the public and celebrities slamming each other. The matter is seen as an extension of the controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The BJP has distanced itself from her 'PoK-like Mumbai' remark, but it is receiving flak for protecting the actor and allegedly defaming Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police department in particular.

'It's not a banana republic'

Former CM and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that the BJP has already condemned the actor's remarks, "but that doesn't mean that we [the BJP] support the act of threatening violence against her. It's the government's responsibility to protect her". "Any person who makes unsavoury remarks should face action in the court of law. The government or parties shouldn't use the language of revenge because this isn't a banana republic," he added.

On Monday, Raut said if Ranaut withdraws her statement comparing Mumbai with PoK, he will also withdraw his statement against her. This should end amicably, he added.

Kangana lashes out at BMC

Ranaut on Monday accused the Sena-controlled BMC of pursuing a vendetta against her, after a team of civic officials visited her office at Pali Hill, Bandra. The actor claimed that the officials found illegalities in the construction and that they will demolish the structure on Tuesday without giving her a legal notice. BMC officials also inspected a few of her other properties along the same road. An official said three of them inspected her properties to check if the plan approved by the BMC was followed or not, and whether or not the structures occupy the road. The team also took measurement of the office and other structures.

