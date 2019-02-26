State legislators to get a dose of 'spirituality'

national

Session by Brahmakumari Shivani Behan has been organised today at the state legislature

Invitation sent out to legislators spoke about the need for a 'motivated and positive lifestyle'

A brand of 'spirituality' has found new takers in the state government. Lawmakers in the state have been invited to attend a preacher's pep talk today on how to improve life through better thought process and garnering positive energy through spirituality, karma and meditation.

All legislators and ministers have been called to the Central Hall of the state legislature in Nariman Point to attend a 90-minute discourse by Shivani Behan of Prajapita Ishvariya Brahmakumari Vishvavidyalaya. The 47-year-old guru will enlighten her audience on leading life in a positive way.

Legislators from non-BJP and non-Sena parties have, however, criticised the programme. Waris Pathan of AIMIM said, "Will the government allow me if I invite a mulla or maulavi to speak on Islam?" he asked. NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said the legislature should not host any religious programmes on its premises. Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap, too, opposed the event.

Invitation to all

The legislative officers said such an event has been organised for the first time in the history of the Vidhan Bhavan. The discourse comes a day after the state Governor addressed a joint session of lawmakers. In a similar event three years ago, the Haryana Legislature had invited a Jain muni, Tarun Sagar, to address its legislators.

The invite for today's session has official logos of the state government and Prajapita Ishvariya Brahmakumari Vishvavidyalaya, along with photographs of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Haribhau Bagde, chairman of the upper house Ramraje Nimbalkar and State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is said to be instrumental in inviting Shivani Behan.

Who is Shivani Behan?

Born Shivani Verma in Pune in 1972, she joined the Brahmakumaris in 1995. Her mother had already joined the sect. A former lecturer at Pune's Bhartiya Vidhyapeeth, she is a senior Rajyoga teacher. She appears at conferences and special events to speak about relationship management, law of karma and spiritual wisdom for a happy life.

