STAY IN-TERTAINED | Kirti Kulhari: Juggling dramas and documentaries

A "quality-cinema junkie", Kirti Kulhari didn't have to be locked in at home due to unforeseen circumstances to catch up on noteworthy web additions. "I have been hooked to the platform since long," says Kulhari, who has earned her place in the web space, with shows like Four More Shots Please and Bard of Blood.

While she may frequently indulge in it, Kulhari isn't satiated merely with dramas. "There is a documentary on Netflix called Daughters of Destiny," she says, when we ask her which shows make it to her must-watch list. "It is based in a Karnataka school called Shantibhavan, and revolves around things they do to teach underprivileged children."



A still from Sharp Objects and Daughters of Destiny

Minimalism, that gives voice to Americans who've shunned the notion of happiness propagated by a majority, was an "interesting watch" that exposed her to different view-points. "There's also Our Planet, which showcases the wildlife, oceans, and forest from locations one would consider impossible [to access]."

When she craves for her daily dose of drama, Kulhari can be lured by thrillers like Sharp Objects. "There's also Into the Wild, which is based on a true story about a kid who shuns what a so-called civilised society has to offer him."

As what may be an odd pick in the slate she curates, Kulhari enjoys how Netflix's Chef's Table ropes in "the top chefs of the world to talk about their journey".

