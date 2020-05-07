STAY IN-TERTAINED | Konkona Sensharma: Loving regional cinema

"I have been defeated by housework," says Konkona Sensharma, who seems exhausted with the never-ending chores. "Household work is taking up more time than I thought. It's an endless repetition and gets boring," adds Sensharma.

While most are using this time to discover world cinema on OTT platforms, Sensharma has been exposed to it since childhood. "I was introduced to world cinema very early in life. My grandfather had started the culture of film society with Satyajit Ray. So, they had a lot of screenings on the projector. My mum [Aparna Sen] would get a lot of cassettes home to watch it with her friends." Taking a break from noir films, it seems the actor is indulging in mainstream and regional entertainment these days. She says, "I love regional cinema and I will have to recommend Angamaly Diaries." She expresses her love for Jon Hamm's Mad Men. "The series takes you back in time and gives you an understanding of their attitude towards homosexuality and women," she adds, before recommending The Wire for its "tight script".



Stills from Angamaly Diaries and Mad Men

She adds Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag to her list purely for its "wicked and witty narrative". "Usually, female characters are [showcased as] earnest and moralistic. They don't write about them being witty and wicked. I loved the irreverent and irresponsible character," says Sensharma.

