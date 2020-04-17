STAY IN-TERTAINED | Shruti Haasan: Love quirky shows like Fleabag

After a hard day of work, Shruti Haasan's idea of the perfect downtime was catching up on a new prestige drama on her home theatre system. "I had finished watching most shows even before the lockdown," laughs the actor, admitting that — like most of us — she too is spending her days discovering one series after another.

Topping her list of recommendations is Phoebe Waller-Bridge's much-loved comedy. "Fleabag is one of my personal favourites. I love quirky shows, and I recommend this series to everyone. Peaky Blinders and Ozark are the kind of shows that you can watch in one go."



A still from Fleabag.

Haasan says she keeps herself abreast with the best international and Indian fares, before rattling off her favourite desi content. "I would highly recommend Delhi Crime and Sacred Games. The first season of Sacred Games kept me on the edge of my seat," gushes the actor, adding that she is open to exploring the digital medium, given its brave choice of subjects.

