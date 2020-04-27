Stay In-Tertained | Tahir Raj Bhasin: Stalker mirrors our current situation

I have watched everything that was pending on my must-watch list over the years," laughs Tahir Raj Bhasin, echoing the sentiment of many who have turned to digital entertainment to escape the lockdown ennui. A movie aficionado, the actor has been making the most of the stay-at-home period by acquainting himself with the works of the masters — from Russian director Andrei Tarkovsky to Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho."

"My first recommendation would be Shoplifters on Netflix. It's a 2018 Japanese drama by Hirokazu Koreeda that traces the story of a dysfunctional family. It has a slow pace, but the lockdown is the perfect time to widen your horizon when it comes to movie consumption," says Bhasin. For those fascinated by crime thrillers like he is, the actor has a suggestion. "The 2002 HBO series, The Wire, was the first show that I had binged on. It was the first time that film budgets [were commissioned] for long-format storytelling on television, making it a path-breaking series. Being a fan of House of Cards, I revisited Borgen, the Danish political thriller that is said to be the inspiration for the American drama. I also relished the animation series, Love Death + Robots."



A still from Stalker

The movie that left an indelible impact on his mind was Tarkovsky's sci-fi offering, Stalker (1979). "It's available on YouTube. In Stalker, Tarkovsky is talking about an apocalyptic world where there are few human beings around and they have to stay away from each other. I was able to relate to it as it almost mirrors our current situation."

