STD V student's game on COVID-19 wins at national level competition

A STD V student of Billabong High International School, Malad has created a computer game based on COVID-19 and won the first prize in a competition for it. Ayush Sankaran had participated in the All India Gaming Competition held by an organisation, iRobokid on the theme, 'Fight Against Covid.'

Making people aware

The game titled — Corona Karona, Hamse Darona - can be played with the help of an Internet link - https://scratch.mit.edu/projects/392041970/fullscreen/. The game has two parts — Find the Virus and Virus Annihilator. In the first part a player finds the virus in a given time-limit on a dark screen and in the second stage the player who comes in avatars of hand sanitizers on the screen, has to shoot the virus which too will shoot back. The aim is to create awareness about COVID-19 in a fun way.

Talking about how the idea, Ayush said, "When I was thinking on the given theme, I realised how everybody is stuck at home. So my game starts with two slides. In the first you can see animals in cages and humans moving around, which is exactly opposite in the next slide. In such a situation we need encouragement to fight the virus, so I used two stages of the game wherein in the first you find the virus and in the second you shoot it."

Ayush's mother Lakshmi Venkatachalam, a consulting professional said, "Since it is difficult to identify and locate the virus, the first stage has a dark screen and viruses hidden in it, which the player will find with help of a flashlight button provided on screen. However with time, the flashlight will start getting dim and one has to find all the viruses before it goes off to win. The second stage shows that it is important to fight the virus after identifying it and so the shooting level. Most importantly the players avatar on screen is various hand sanitisers, as washing hands plays a major role in this fight."

Winning ways

Some time back, 10-year-old Ayush won the MIT Inventor Award for developing a quiz-game app titled World of Magic, on the Harry Potter novels, in the category of app developers under 12 years across the globe.

