Steve Bannon calls Ivanka Trump 'dumb as a brick'

This combination of pictures created on January 3, 2018 shows a file photo taken on December 18, 2017 of US President Donald Trump(L) speaking about his administration's National Security Strategy at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC and a file photo taken on December 5, 2017 of Steve Bannon speaking before introducing former Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope, Alabama. US President Donald Trump unleashed a spectacular denunciation of one of his closest political allies on January 3, 2018, describing his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as insane and irrelevant. The statement from the president came after the release of explosive excerpts from a new book about the Trump White House, in which Bannon describes a meeting between Trump's son Don Jr and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election campaign as "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." Pic/AFP

The former White House chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has described President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump as 'dumb as a brick' in an upcoming book, 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House'. The Bannon's observation about Ivanka was reported on Wednesday, by The Wall Street Journal, which has reviewed Michael Wolff's new book. Earlier in the day, Bannon, who was fired from the White House job last year during an investigation into the Russia's interference in the presidential election, had already grabbed the headlines after it was reported that he had described, in the same book, a meeting between the president's son and a group of Russians during the 2016 election campaign as 'treasonous' and 'unpatriotic'.

Trump criticised Bannon for his comments and said the latter not only lost his job, he lost his mind too after being fired from the White House. According to the Guardian, the book is based on hundreds of interviews, including the ones taken from Trump's courtiers. Bannon also reportedly told Wolff that investigation into the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia is centered on money laundering and claimed that "they're going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV".

Bannon was the chief executive of the Trump campaign in its final three months and also the White House chief strategist for seven months before he was fired off from his position. Three congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller are investigating the Russia's interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with Trump associates.

