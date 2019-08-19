Stone carving work speeds up for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

national

The workers believe that the Supreme Court will rule out in favour of the Modi-government and the work for the construction of Ram Mandir will initiate soon

A model of the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The workers in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh have started speeding up the stone carving work for the construction of Ram Temple with the hearing of Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case gaining momentum. According to news agency, ANI, the workers believe that the Supreme Court will rule out in favour of Narendra Modi-government and the work for the construction of Ram Mandir will initiate soon. "For now, five to six labourers are working in the carving process but soon the number will be increased.

We have completed about 60 per cent of the work; the first floor is ready. Till the time these stones will be transported, we will start the work for the next floor. There is a need for around 250 labourers to speed up the work. Ram Mandir will be definitely constructed; Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the next Sardar Vallabhai Patel. He will not leave till he makes it," said Annu Bhai Sonpura, the Senior Supervisor.

The five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, holding day-to-day hearing in Ayodhya case, will not sit today due to unavailability of Justice SA Bobde owing to his ill health. pic.twitter.com/YHI6RhybtO — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

The news agency also reported that around 10 to 12 labourers are already engaged in the cleaning of the stones which have gathered dust over the years. "Our workshop has been working since the 1990s. Our labourers are cleaning the stones every day as the stones were covered in algae over the years. The work is speeding up now as the verdict from Supreme Court can come anytime soon. So we want to be ready for the construction of Ram Temple," stated a worker, Virju Yadav. The priests visit these workshops every day to monitor the work and conduct special prayers for Lord Ram.

With inputs from ANI

