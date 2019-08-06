Supreme Court to begin day-to-day hearing of Ayodhya title dispute

national

As per the Supreme Court's cause list for August 6, the case will be brought before a five-judge constitutional bench at 10.30 AM tomorrow

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court commenced hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute on Tuesday after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed. "Let us begin the hearing," a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stated.

Day-to-day hearing begins in the Supreme Court in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. pic.twitter.com/WtOdmrLFsn — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

The bench, also comprising D Y Chandrachud, Justices S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, on August 2 had taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by FMI Kalifulla, the former apex court judge that the mediation proceedings, a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "The mediation proceedings have not resulted in any final settlement. We, therefore, have to proceed with the hearing of the cases/appeals, which will commence on and from August 6."

The hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute will be held on a day-to-day basis until the arguments are concluded and the bench asked the lawyers from both the Muslim and Hindu parties to indicate the evidence and pleadings on which they propose to rely to allow the Registry officials to keep the documents ready for the perusal of the court.

Among the petitioners is Rajendra Singh, the son of one of the original plaintiffs, Gopal Singh Visharad. Later, the bench had granted time till August 15 to the panel to complete the mediation process. Fourteen appeals are pending against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict before the apex court which ordered equal division of the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya among the Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla.

With inputs from PTI/ANI

