Stormi sings happy birthday for 'mommy' Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, who turned 22-year-old on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself along with her daughter. In the clip, the toddler is seen singing the happy birthday song for her mother
Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wished her "mommy" a happy birthday in an adorable video. Kylie, who turned 22-year-old on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself along with her daughter. In the clip, the toddler is seen singing the happy birthday song for her mother.
The reality TV personality captioned the image: "My baby" along with some heart emojis. Earlier, Kylie shared a photograph of herself wearing a hot-pink feathered mini dress with yellow sunglasses and pearl necklaces. Jenner struck a pose in between a flowers-decorated giant 22 sign.
View this post on Instagram
My babyyyyðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner member is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The two welcomed Stormi in February 2018.
Also Read: All eyes on you! Diljit Dosanjh back to his first love, Kylie Jenner
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and others at the special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun