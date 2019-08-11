Stormi sings happy birthday for 'mommy' Kylie Jenner

hollywood

Kylie Jenner, who turned 22-year-old on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself along with her daughter. In the clip, the toddler is seen singing the happy birthday song for her mother

Kylie Jenner's Instagram account

Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi wished her "mommy" a happy birthday in an adorable video. Kylie, who turned 22-year-old on Saturday, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself along with her daughter. In the clip, the toddler is seen singing the happy birthday song for her mother.

The reality TV personality captioned the image: "My baby" along with some heart emojis. Earlier, Kylie shared a photograph of herself wearing a hot-pink feathered mini dress with yellow sunglasses and pearl necklaces. Jenner struck a pose in between a flowers-decorated giant 22 sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onAug 10, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner member is currently in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The two welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

