All eyes on you! Diljit Dosanjh back to his first love, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's latest bikini picture has got her ardent fan Diljit Dosanjh's comment!

Diljit Dosanjh and Kylie Jenner

Just when we thought Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing on English singer Dua Lipa, he has gone back to his first love, Kylie Jenner. Commenting on the American model's post on Instagram, he wrote in Punjabi, "Ah dekh kive bethi aa [See, how she is sitting] (sic)."

The actor-singer, who openly professes his love for her, was distracted by her pose! Jenner turns 22 on August 10. She will be partying on a yacht, sailing around the Mediterranean. He is hoping to receive an invitation for the bash. If not, he hopes she replies to his post.

Till then, you take a look at the stunning photo of Kylie Jenner right here:

Talking about Kylie, her birthday is four days ahead and the celebrations have already started. Her partner rapper Travis Scott seems to have a lot more in store for Jenner. He recently floored his lady love's room with rose petals.

Kylie gave a sneak peek into her flower-decorated room on Instagram. In the video, her little daughter Stormi is seen playing with the petals, while Jenner says, "Stormi look at this" and flashes a card left by Scott which read, "Happy birthday! We're just getting started. Love you."

"My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it's not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg," Jenner captioned the post on Instagram. Check out the video right here:

Coming back to Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi munda, who made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab, will be seen next in Good News, alongside actors Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Kiara Advani. Good News is set to hit the theatres in December.

