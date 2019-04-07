Fans gush about Janhvi Kapoor's latest pics, say she looks like Sridevi, Kylie Jenner

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor is fast becoming one of the most well-liked young stars of B-town. Her latest pictures have got fans gushing, take a look

Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/instagram.com/janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor charmed her way into millions of hearts after her brilliant performance in her debut film Dhadak. Since then, she has become of the most sought-after, loved actors in the Hindi film industry. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter, Janhvi has an uncanny resemblance to her mum.

In these pictures that the actress shared, she looks like the spitting image of Sridevi, and some believe of American model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner too!

View this post on Instagram Pomegranate constellations â¨ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onApr 6, 2019 at 9:34am PDT

Fans went crazy on seeing these pictures of Janhvi. The actress, who's wearing a Sabyasachi outfit, looks just like her mother, the late Sridevi. Some of her fans went on to say, "OMG!!! You look like sri devi ji", "In your 1st look I just thought it's sridevi standing", while others called her the "Indian Kylie Jenner".

Here are a few more pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from the red hot outfit:

Janhvi Kapoor was all dressed up in red for Sabyasachi's bash that he threw for completing 20 years in the industry. The actress made heads turn at the event with her charm and chic style sense.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently working on producer Dinesh Vijan's film Rooh-Afza and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht. She is also working on a biopic of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian Air Force combat pilot.

