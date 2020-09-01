Story of a military school student Aazaad who became Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Maharishi Aazaad

An Interesting Story of a Military School Student who united whole India with thought provoking intense cultural Nationalism and how he became the First Nationalist Megastar of India, Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad.

MEGASTAR MAHARISHI AAZAAD is The First Nationalist Megastar Of India. Military School Student, Sanskrit Shiromani, Sanskrit Kalanidhi, Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Maharishi Aazaad Is the International Ambassador Of Sanskrit for Protecting, Projecting, Promoting, Rejuvenating the ancient culture worldwide.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is the only filmmaker in the world who is making movies in multiple languages with a noble purpose to unite the whole world through Art, culture, literature & cinematic creation with his Indianism.

Maharishi Aazaad created his First Movie, based On Life & Thoughts of greatest revolutionary of India Chandrashekhar Azad RASHTRAPUTRA & First Mainstream Sanskrit film in world AHAM BRAHMASMI, to bring and spread the Brahmavakya of the Vedas to every corner of the world. He is working on Latin Movie EGO DOMINUS, Greek Movie EIMAI O THEOS & created Tamil Movie MAHANAYAKAN to rejuvenate the ancient language of the World.

After Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is the only Asian filmmaker to represent Asia on an international platform with his English Movie THE GREAT PATRIOT. Student of military school, Maharishi Aazaad has presented THE GREAT PATRIOT as an artistic and cinematic gift to the enlightened and civilized society of the World English audience.

Maharishi Aazaad has created & completed his French Movie titled as GRAND PATRIOT to strengthen and entertain the traditional, historical and cultural bond between the Indo-French civilizations.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad has created Spanish movie REVOLUTIONARIO to represent Indian Culture at the World Stage. Not only English, Spanish, and French, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad has created SYN NATSII in the Russian language to strengthen and entertain the cultural bond between the Indo-Russian Audience.

Sanskrit Mahanayak, Nationalist Megastar of India Maharishi Aazaad gave his voice to the National Anthem of India, "Jana Gana Mana", Vande Mataram (The Original Version Of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee) and Sare Jahan Se Accha to invoke patriotism to the citizens of India.

Maharishi is a Writer, Director, Actor, who has started his career with masterpiece Movie RASTRAPUTRA. Megastar Maharishi Aazaad and his forefathers hail from the holy city of Kashi i. e. Varanasi ( Benaras ) is mythologically known as the city of Lord Shiva. Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is a great devotee of Lord Shiva although he is born in Hindu brahmin Family and brought up in the city of Mumba Devi, Mumbai.

Sanatani Nationalist Megastar Maharishi Aazaad, as a student of the military school, maintains, preaches, and practices strict discipline in his personal and professional life. After completing his studies Maharishi went on an excursion across the length and breadth of the country. Maharishi had a quest to know Bharat since his childhood. Maharishi Aazaad came to the very conclusion which is against the popular and traditional belief that cinema is the mirror of society. Maharishi quotes, "No, it's not true. It's a half-truth. The absolute truth is that society is the mirror of the cinema today."

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is free from all types of boundaries. A creative soul nurtured by Sanatan culture and traditions. His sole purpose and aim are to re-establish the purity of art through cinematic recreation and to include the eternal elements of Bharat in movies.

Maharishi Aazaad, as he strongly believes that a great medium of creation like cinema has been polluted by the so-called dream merchants in the name of commercial compulsions.

Apart from being a revolutionary nationalist filmmaker And study student of Bhonsala Military School Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is a strong believer in the philosophy of great nationalist Messiah and a great son of motherland Dr. Balakrishna Shivram Moonje. Dr. Moonje established a military school system in India, Mainly Bhonsala Military School, Nashik. Dr. Moonje was called Dharmaveer by the nationalist Indians. He was the real strength of Hindu Maha Sabha. He was the mentor of the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS ), Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

Sanskrit Mahanayak, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad achieved a historic feat after performing Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Saptashati at Oxford Street in London, United Kingdom. This is the first time in history that any Indian recited Hanuman Chalisa and Durga Saptashati on the streets of London.

In the Last 70 years, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is the first filmmaker from Asia to visit Shakespeare House in Stratford, Warwickshire UK, the birthplace of legendary playwright William Shakespeare for paying tribute to the legendary writer & his marvelous artistry. Maharishi Aazaad interacted with the public outside Shakespeare's home on Shakespeare's literary work. Wherever Maharishi Aazaad goes, whatever be in front of his eyes, but India remains in his eyes. While interacting with Shakespeare lovers from all over the world, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad introduced our great and timeless writers like Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Veda Vyasa, Maharishi Kalidasa, Maharishi Bhasa, Maharishi Shudraka with minute detailing. Maharishi Aazaad asserted that India's invaluable heritage was lost in the darkness of slavery. In the period of thousand-year-old slavery and the barbaric acts of Islamic invaders, we were unable to promote and protect our artistic jewels. Millions of books and manuscripts kept burning for months at Nalanda University, the world's oldest international education center by the barbaric and uncivilized Bakhtiyar Khilji.

International Ambassador of Sanskrit and Military School Student Megastar Maharishi Aazaad has paid respect to mother Bharti with the famous RSS prayer namaste Sada vatsle matribhoomi.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad says mother and motherland are superior to heaven, Each and every human being, young or old, male or female, citizens of any country, any region and religion must have the thought and respect for their respective country. They should follow their ancient culture and tradition so that they can understand and wholeheartedly accept their own legacy.

Maharishi Aazaad is a visionary Researcher and Thinker who received enormous appreciation from the audience after the magnificent triumph of the Masterpiece film Rashtraputra which was released on 2nd November 2018 and it was written, edited, directed and acted by Megastar Maharishi Aazaad. The film is based on the life, time, and thoughts of the greatest revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad. His mega venture, masterpiece movie Rashtraputra is the only Indian Patriotic Movie, which screened at the very deemed event in the world, Marche du Film at 72nd Festival De Cannes on 21st May 2019 and earned huge respect at the arena and received enormous applause and appreciation from the global audience.

Masterpiece Movie Rashtraputra i. e. Son of Nation for the global audience is the ultimate need for all the civilized and culturally deep-rooted nations. Masterpiece Rashtraputra is an immortal and timeless concept to project and protect the pride and glory of the respective nations. The concept of Rashtraputra was, is and will be relevant in every era. The ultimate patriotism is the ultimate answer to all the major problems humanity is facing. In another sense, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is a cinematic warrior who is fighting his cinematic war to counter all odds globally.

Sanskrit Mahanayak, Military School Student Megastar Maharishi Aazaad has a very strong sense of realization that the cinema is a universal phenomenon. Maharishi Aazaad's whole-hearted intention is to reestablish the past glory of the motherland that is Bharat ( India ). Bharat was the world guru in the past and will be the world guru and the ultimate hope for the future very soon.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is all set to enrich the world culture with the traditional mystical, immortal-eternal culture of divinity, elementary knowledge, super-powered human achievements oriented wisdom of the timeless Indian philosophical art through his cinematic contribution. Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is not a new beginning. He is a fresh and present cinematic incarnation of Indianization. Maharishi Aazaad, a creator, a dreamer, a visionary, a philosopher by his very existence is here to open new avenues of creation and expand the cinematic boundaries.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is here to make his creative contribution to global meaningful cinema crossing all the geographical, cultural, and linguistic barriers and borders. After Rashtraputra, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad created the mega movie titled Aham Brahmasmi in the core mission to project, promote and protect the oldest ancient Language of the world, Sanskrit. Which is the first mainstream feature film in world history. 6th September 2019, went as a remarkable day for Indian Cinema and devotees of Sanskrit, as the Capital of India New Delhi and spiritual capital of India Kashi, Banaras, Varanasi, witnessed a historic moment with the first screening of timeless creation mega Movie Aham Brahmasmi and Sanatani Nationalist Filmmaker Megastar Maharishi Aazaad marked his great presence among the Sanskrit lovers & devotees. The Sanskrit lovers had welcome Megastar Maharishi Aazaad's movie of creating cinematic extravaganza in Dev Bhasha Sanskrit. Viewers of all ages witnessed the mega show with the Writer, Editor, Singer, Music Director, Director and lead actor Megastar Maharishi Aazaad with chanting "Har Har Mahadev", " Bum-Bum Bol Raha Hai Kashi" and "Jayatu Jayatu Sanskritam". Maharishi Aazaad said Aham Brahmasmi is not merely a movie but a cultural maha-yagna.

After the grand success of the movie Aham Brahmasmi, Sanskrit Mahanayak, Sanskrit Kalanidhi, Sanskrit Shiromani, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad became International Ambassador of Sanskrit Language to project-protect-promote and rejuvenate Sanskrit language Worldwide.

In the mission to promote, protect and strengthen the art, culture, literature & ancient languages through cinematic creations, Maharishi Aazaad created another extravaganza Tamil language titled Mahanayakan to unite the northern and southern part of India. To fill up any gap or remove any barrier of language, Maharishi Aazaad has created Rashtradharma for all and is ready with his timeless creation Mahanayakan in Tamil.

On 23rd January, the auspicious occasion of 120th birth Anniversary of Freedom Fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, The Official Poster and Teaser of Masterpiece Rashtraputra was launched at PVR City Mall Andheri, Mumbai. At the event, Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Ex-MLC Shri Ghnashyam Dube, Actor Vivek Vaswani, Senior Actor Raza Murad, Former physiotherapist of Indian Cricket Team, Dr. Ali Irani and several other guests were present.

On the 20th. August, 2017 a rare event of history was organized by ABVP (AKHIL BHARTIYA VIDYARTHI PARISHAD) in the JNU campus, New Delhi. Till the very near past the JNU campus was in the news for spreading anti national slogans by anti national communist gangs. But with the arrival of nationalist thinker, philosopher and writer, director, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad the atmosphere has changed from darkness to full moon night. Sanskrit Mahanayak Aazaad with his fearless and strong army like presence caused a panic among the seditious leftists. Miliarty School Student Maharishi Aazaad roared like a sanatani lion and the leftist rats hid inside their hideouts. The whole JNU campus was charged with nationalistic vibrations. In the recent past the whole nation witnessed anti national behavior with slogans like Bharat kii barbadi tak jung rahegi, Bharat tere tukde honge inshaallah… Inshaallah etc. by the intellectual morons like the left brigade.

Maharishi Aazaad has attacked the very existence of the traitors working inside our motherland funded by Pakistan. Maharishi Aazaad warned strongly to the anti national elements to stop this nonsense or be ready to face the consequences. In front of thousands of students in the JNU campus Megastar Maharishi Aazaad defined the concept of Bharat. Maharishi Aazaad said that Bharat is not merely a piece of clay...Bharat is a living and awakened symbol of godliness. Bharat is for worship. Every drop of this Bharat is as pious and as scientific as the water of mother Ganges... Every rubble and pebble has the capacity to become the god of death i.e. Shiva. Maharishi Aazaad warned in his baritone that whoever is ready to worship our motherland, he is an integral part of our family. But who is not willing to participate in cultural nationalism. He will not be spared or tolerated. Those people who want to convert the motherland into hellfire will not get a place in hell. Maharishi Aazaad explained in the clear words that Aazaad is not merely a combination of five elements. Aazaad is an eternal thought...He is free like air…he has a flow like water. Aazaad is beyond life and death an experience of deathlessness. Aazaad showed his deep concern about the prestigious leading academic institution like JNU being polluted, used and treated as a training center for sedition by some left-leaning infections and anti-national parasite brokers. Maharishi Aazaad expressed his happiness to see the enthusiasm and patriotism of the students of JNU...Thousands of JNU students on the call of Aazaad chanted VANDE MATARAM and JAI HIND in full aggression to purify the atmosphere of JNU premises. This was the last warning for the traitor left brigade.

In this Occasion Rashtriya Sangathan Mantri Srinivas and General Secretary of JNU, Nidhi Tripathi praised the efforts of Maharishi Aazad and honored Aazaad at the event. In the atmosphere of excitement, Maharishi Aazaad released the first look and trailer of his much anticipated film RASHTRAPUTRA (HINDI) & AHAM BRAHMASMI (SANSKRIT) produced by Sanskrit Bhushan, Sanskrit Ratna & Sanskrit Bharti Kamini Dube who is one of the eminent female personalities of India and Maharishi Productions. JNU students thanked Aazaad for the noble purpose of cultural nationalism.

On 6th September 2018, the much awaited trailer launching event of the film Rashtraputra written, directed and acted by military school student and filmmaker Maharishi Aazaad, was held at PVR Vinayak, Allahabad. On the very special occasion filmmaker Aazaad revealed the unknown and forgotten facts about the forgotten hero Chandrashekhar Azad in a detailed manner. Aazaad said that Chandrashekhar Azad is the timeless hero and his philosophy is still relevant. In this continuation, Aazaad also said in a loud and clear way that Azad is beyond life and death.

He is the eternal truth of patriotism. Azad is and will be the guiding inspirational force for the nationalist youth. Aazaad addressed the audience with his creative, intellectual and rational facts that Azad is the ultimate answer to fight all the odds of the society as well as the nation.

On the 20th July 2019 at Constitution Club of India, At a historical event, Filmmaker Megastar Maharishi Aazaad got awarded for his international achievement by the Chief Guest of the ceremony Prof. Ramesh Chandra Kuhad (Vice-Chancellor - Central University of Haryana) and Shri Jay Prakash Gautam (Uttar Kshetriya Sangathan Mantri, Samskrita Bharati).

On 4th August 2019 Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith a historical Institution strengthening Indian teaching since pre-Independence Era honored the much-celebrated nationalist filmmaker Maharishi Aazaad for his immense contribution to the upliftment and progress of our forgotten language Sanskrit and intense cultural-artistic service to the motherland. In this auspicious grand event, Maharishi Aazaad was praised for the successful premiere of his film Rashtraputra at the prestigious International Cannes Film Festival and his creative contribution to the first mainstream Sanskrit feature film of the world Aham Brahmasmi. The award was presented by Prof. T. N. Singh (Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi), Chief Guest Prof. Gangadhar Panda ( Ex. Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor - Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya, Odisha ) and many more special guests of the educational field. For the incredible effort of Maharishi Aazad, Vice Chancellor of Kashi Vidyapith , Prof. T. N. Singh said, "Maharishi Aazaad is an institution in Himself, he played a pivotal role in rejuvenation of Sanskrit Language".

At Ahmedabad Management Association on 3rd September 2019 at a historical event organized by Samskrita Bharati, an affiliated organization of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( RSS ), Writer, Director, Actor and the much-celebrated nationalist filmmaker & international ambassador of Sanskrit Megastar Aazaad was honored and acknowledged by Samskrita Bharati and the chief guest of auspicious ceremony Dr. Kirit Premjibhai Solanki (Senior Politician and Hon'ble Member of Parliament - Lok Sabha Ahmedabad) for the successful premiere of his film Rashtraputra at prestigious International Cannes Film Festival and his creative contribution for the first mainstream Sanskrit feature film of the world, Aham Brahmasmi. Kirit Premjibhai Solanki lauded Maharishi and said, "Maharishi Aazaad will be remembered for thousands of years, for creating classic Aham Brahmasmi and spreading Sanskrit language to every corner of the World".

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad received the prestigious Midday showbiz iconic awards held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai on 3rd October 2019 as the best director, best actor, best writer for Masterpiece movie Rashtraputra whereas the first sanatani revolutionary women producer Filmmaker Sanskrit Bhushan, Sanskrit Ratna Kamini Dube was awarded the Midday showbiz iconic award for the best producer for her masterpiece film Rashtraputra which was produced by herself along with Maharishi Productions, Dube Industries & the legendary film company, The Bombay Talkies Studios.

On February 28th, 2020, Megastar Maharishi Aazaad was embellished with the Sanskrit Mahanayak by Jagatguru Vasudevacharya Vidya Bhaskar at Shri Dharam Sangh Shiksha Mandal in Varanasi for making a historical and unprecedented contribution to the promotion of Sanskrit and Sanatana culture on the world stage. Maharishi Aazaad is a great devotee of Shri Dharma Samrat Karpatriji Maharaj. Rudra Mahayagya and various Devapratistha rituals were performed by Shri Shankardev Chaitanya Brahmachari, the revered disciple of Shri Dharma Samrat Karpatriji Maharaj, at the Shri Dharam Sangh Shiksha Mandal of Kashi by the grace of Akhil Brahmand Nayak The Lord of the Lords, Devadhidev Baba Vishwanath.

On the very pious day of Ashada Shukla Ekadashi i.e. 1-7-2020, the historic Sanatan organization Shri Dharam Sangh Shiksha Mandal in Durgakund, Kashi founded by Shri Dharma Samrat Karpatriji Maharaj conferred the title of 'Maharishi' to Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Aazaad for the unprecedented and historical contribution in the promotion, preservation, and propagation of Devbhasha Sanskrit and Sanatan Dharma. Aazaad is the only actor-creator-filmmaker in the world who has been embellished with Maharishi ornamentation by Sanatan religion and culture.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad, international ambassador of Sanskrit, acquainted the modern world with the Sanatan Dharma and the divine culture of Bharat by his creative capacity on the world stage. To bring our pride and divine glory to the hearts and minds of common human beings of the world through the forgotten language of the gods i. e. Sanskrit. Megastar Maharishi Aazaad has created the first mainstream Sanskrit film in the history of world cinema Aham Brahmasmi. He created not just a film but sheer magic in the form and name of Aham Brahmasmi.

Devbhasha Sanskrit, which, due to the selfish selfishness and political and spiritual slavery of thousands of years, had become the language of oblivion and Hindu religious rituals, karma-kand today, it was revived by the Sanatani and revolutionary talent like Megastar Maharishi Aazaad and converted into the language of people's hope with the divine past of India and the language of communication.

On August 1, 2020, In the online grand event organized under the joint aegis of Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, Vyakran Department, Kashi and Paniniya Research Institute, Bilaspur, The student of a military school, who awakened, advanced, pranced, and restored the entire Sanatan world by the proclamation of Aham Brahmasmi, International Ambassador of Sanskrit, Sanskrit Mahanayak Ramdandi Maharishi Aazaad has been awarded with the title of Sanskrit Kalanidhi for his classical Sanskrit film Aham Brahmasmi and the promotion of Deobhasha Sanskrit. Maharishi Aazaad received the Adornment of Sanskrit Kalanidhi whereas Sanskrit Bhushan Kamini Dube, who is promoting Sanskrit and Indianization internationally, was conferred with the title of Sanskrit Ratna.

On this occasion, a seminar was organized on the role of Sanskrit movie in the upliftment of Sanskrit and the contribution of Aham Brahmasmi in the promotion of Sanskrit language. On this occasion, Honored by the President, Mahamahopadhyay Prof. Pushpa Dixit, Chief Guest, Padmashri Mahamahopadhyay Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi 'Vagish Shastri', Saraswat Guest Padmashri Prof Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra - Former Vice Chancellor, Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, Distinguished Guest Prof Radhavallabh Tripathi - Former Chancellor, Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthaan, New Delhi and the presenter of the program Prof. Braj Bhushan Ojha, Chairman of Vyakran Department, Sampoornanand Sanskrit University, expressed their appreciation for Maharishi Aazaad's personality and gratitude for his valuable ideas. Padmashri Prof Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra, while expressing his views, stated in clear terms that "the Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad made all the Sanskrit devotees and Sanskrit language proud by producing an outstanding, unique and amazing movie "Aham Brahmasmi" in Sanskrit language. Maharishi Aazaad, after receiving many of the highest film honors, wrote his name in indelible letters in the film World, who is a wonderful director, writer, such a brilliant and majestic personality, Mr. Aazaad Babu, we appreciate you on behalf of the Sanskrit world and are feeling the joy of giving heartfelt greetings and thanks."

Very senior Sanskrit priest Padmashri Mahamahopadhyay Vagish Shastri, who has written hundreds of books for the upliftment of Sanskrit, said that our Maharishi Aazaad is a modern operator who has taken our Sanskrit heritage to the world level.

Former Vice Chancellor Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthaan, New Delhi, Radhavallabh Tripathi said that Maharishi Aazaad is the need of the day. Maharishi Aazaad through the fifth Veda is paving the way for the return of sage tradition by making a great movement to restore Sanskrit globally.

Ramdandee Maharishi Aazaad, who received the title of Sanskrit Kalanidhi, also called for a return to roots by taking up topics like Sanskrit and Culture, Sanatan Bharat and Nationalism in his address. The learned society were feeling astonished to hear their Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad. Ramdandee Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad said in his baritone voice that the rise of Sanskrit is the creation of the nation. Military school student and International Artist Maharishi Aazaad said that my work Aham Brahmasmi is resolved to return to important roots of our culture.

On the 9th of August,2020, Maharishi Aazaad received the title of Sanskrit Shiromani from Sanskrit Ganga, Prayagraj. The Speakers of the ceremony were Chairman of Higher Education Counci, Uttar Pradesh And Ex Vice Chancellor BHU Prof. Girish Chandra Tripathi. Chief Guest, Lucknow Development Authority Vice President, Senior IAS officer, Shri Shivakant Dwivedi. Saraswat Guest prof. Braj Bhushan Ojha, Chairman, Grammar Department of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi. Special Guest, IAS Officer, Shri Jai Shankar Dubey - Special Secretary, Uttar Pradesh, and Writer-Director-Actor of Aham Brahmasmi and International Ambassador of Sanskrit, Sanskrit Mahanayak, Sanskrit Kalanidhi Maharshi Aazaad along with Aham Brahmasmi's Sanatani lady producer Sanskrit Bhushan, Sanskrit Ratna Smt. Kamini Dube were present as guests of honour. The presenter of the program was Sarvagya Bhushan, secretary of Sanskrit Ganga, Prayagraj.

On 31st August 2020, the auspicious occasion of 230th Anniversary of its Establishment, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Kashi, Varanasi honored the special guest of the ceremony, Sanskrit Mahanayak Maharishi Aazaad. At the historical event, chief guest of the ceremony Shri Shankaracharya Vijayendra Saraswati Maharaj of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth and Vice-Chancellor of Sampurnanad Sanskrit Universty, Shri Rajaram Shukla honored Maharaishi Aazaad, for his work on the upliftment of Sanskrit Language and for spreading it all over the world through the proclamation of Aham Brahmasmi.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is only filmmaker in world who is working in several languages like Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Oriya, Malayalam, English, Irish French, Japanese, Russian, Turkish, Spanish, Persian, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Ukrainian, Finnish, Danish, Bajan Creole, Burmese, Indonesian, Dutch, Swedish, Italian, Zulu, Polish, German, Xhosa, Arabic, Hebrew, Urdu, Pashto, Malay and above all Latin, Greek and Dev Bhasha Sanskrit. International Ambassador of Sanskrit, Megastar Aazaad is fulfilling a historical responsibility along with Maharishi Productions, Dube Industries, The Bombay Talkies Studios, filmmaker, Sanskrit Bhushan, Sanskrit Ratna, Sanskrit Bharti Kamini Dube, Vishwa Sahitya Parishad, World Literature Organization, and Aazaad Federation.

Maharishi Aazaad writes Maharishi Aazaad acts, Maharishi Aazaad directs. A new chapter of creation is being written on the silver screen by Megastar Maharishi Aazaad.

Apart from committed to artistic, cultural, and linguistic upliftment globally to fulfill the purpose of one earth - one humanity, military school alumnus, and International ambassador of Sanskrit, Sanskrit Shiromani, Sanskrit Kalanidhi, Vidya Vachaspati, Sanskrit Mahanayak Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is going to serve the protection and projection of our divine, enlightened past. Megastar Maharishi Aazaad is devoted to spreading the core of Sanatan dharma for the spiritual seekers across the world.

Megastar Maharishi Aazaad & Sanskrit Bhushan, Sanskrit Ratna, Sanskrit Bharati Kamini Dube along with Vishwa Sahitya Parishad & Aazaad Federation are going to establish Lakshmi-Narayan Dham in Europe, which will be one of the biggest and World's most spectacular temple of the goddess of prosperity, Goddess Laxmi and the operator of the cosmos Lord Vishnu. There will be a World's biggest Vedic university to acquaint the whole world with our golden heritage of peace and global brotherhood to counter the violence and terrorism of today. In the Vedic university, scientific research including Yoga & Ayurveda through spiritual texts can be done to know the unknown.

