Story of teacher who joined Army after husband was killed in Jammu-Kashmir to inspire school kids

The Kumarbharati Marathi textbook for Std X has a lesson on Lt Swati, wife of Col Santosh Mahadik, who joined the Indian Army after he was martyred



The Marathi lesson in the (r) class X book is titled Veerangana.

Kumarbharati, the textbook published by the Maharashtra state board, has included a lesson on Lieutenant Swati Mahadik, the wife of Colonel Santosh Mahadik, who joined the Indian Army after he was martyred. Her achievement, of becoming an army officer from a teacher after his death, has been included in the Marathi textbook for Std X.

On November 17, 2015, Col Santosh Mahadik, 39, commanding officer of the anti-terror force of 41 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), was part of a counter-infiltration operation in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir. He died in a gun battle with terrorists, following which he was conferred the Shaurya Chakra in 2016.

An Army woman

Swati knew she could further his love for the defence forces by joining the Indian Army. Swati, 39, completed a course from Chennai's Officers Training Academy. She also got the Best Cadet medal and two stars. She is now posted at the ammunition factory at Dehu Road in Pune. mid-day had reported her joining the Indian Army on September 10, 2017. A mother of two, Swati was trained by Col (retd) Pradeep Brahmankar in Pune. Her eight-year-old son, Swarajya, is studying in Std I in Panchgani, while her daughter, Kartiki, 14, is in Std IX in a Dehradun boarding school.

Swati said, "I am at this post because of my husband. I dedicate my achievement to him. I will be glad even if one child is inspired by it and joins the defence forces. Life is about opportunity and it is a roller coaster ride." Col Mahadik hailed from a small village named Pogarwadi in Satara and was the son of a milkman. He was adopted by his maternal grandmother who changed his surname from Ghorpade to Mahadik. In 2003, he married Swati, a teacher who holds a Masters degree in social work (MSW).

Work is a responsibility

Swati said, "Santosh's first love was the Indian Army and then me. He was determined to wear his olive uniform. By wearing this uniform every day, I know I am not alone and that he is with me. I know wearing this uniform is not only about a passionate career but a responsibility to do the work it demands patiently."

10

The date in September 2017 when Swati Mahadik joined the Indian Army

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates