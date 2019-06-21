Stranger Things 3 trailer: Friendship is always stronger than fear

web-series

Stranger Things debuted in 2016 on Netflix and it instantly became famous for its heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia

A still from Stranger Things, season 3 trailer.

It's 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer's heating up. School's out, there's a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group's dynamic, and they'll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town's threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they'll have to band together to survive and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Actor David Harbour had earlier said that the upcoming season of Stranger Things is heavily influenced by Chevy Chase-starrer comedy Fletch. Stranger Things debuted in 2016 on Netflix and it instantly became famous for its heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia.

Showrunners, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, have said in the past that they were influenced by the works of Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Stephen King, among others for the series.

Harbour, reprises his character Jim Hopper in the third season and had said the 1985 comedy will serve as one of the cinematic influences for the show.

"The Duffers are so specific each year with the movies. And 'Fletch' is one movie we get to play around and have some fun with this season, which you wouldn't expect from 'Stranger Things' and you wouldn't expect from the Spielberg universe and you certainly wouldn't expect from a darker season," Harbour had told Variety.

The film, which has attracted a cult following over years, revolves around Los Angeles Times reporter Irwin M Fletch Fletcher (Chase), who is offered a large sum of money to kill a millionaire with a terminal cancer prognosis.

Earlier this year, actor Jake Busey joined the cast for the third season as Bruce, a journalist for The Hawkins Post, with questionable morals and a twisted sense of humour.

Stranger Things 3 premieres globally on July 4, only on Netflix.

Also Read: Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates