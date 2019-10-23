Stray bull swallows gold jewellery, family waits for animal to excrete it

Sirsa (Haryana): A half-tailed stray cow swallowed 40 gram gold jewellery that a family had accidentally disposed off with their kitchen waste. The incident took happened in Haryana’s Kalanwali town in Sirsa district. According to a report in The Times of India, the family has brought the bovine home and is now waiting for it to pass excreta to recover the ornaments.

Janakraj was quoted in the report saying that his wife and daughter-in-law had removed their gold jewellery that included earrings, rings and chains and kept them in a bowl in the kitchen. As the ornaments were hidden under a pile of kitchen waste, the mother threw them outside their house to feed the cattle. After a while, when she spotted a gold earring outside the house, she took it and showed it to her family who then realised that they had left the ornaments in the kitchen. When they rushed to the kitchen, they could not find the jewellery.

Janakraj said after they checked the CCTV installed in the house, they found that the jewellery was accidently disposed off with the kitchen waste that was later eaten by the bull. The family then went looking for the half-tailed stray bull all over the town, after which they spotted the it.

As the family tried to bring the cattle home, it was able to control it so they called a veterinarian who tranquilised it and brought it to a plot neat their house. As advised, they fed the cattle jaggery and bananas to pass the dung. However, their efforts have remained futile so far.

Veterinarian Dr Vijay Sonawal was quoted in the report saying that the food eaten by the bovine goes to an organ in their digestive system called rumen, which can be removed through a process called rumenotomy. With the rumen being capable of carrying up to 250 litres of water along with fodder and feed, objects such as plastic bags, nails and jewellery are difficult to be passed out in the dung.

