Stray dog who followed Salman Khan at IIFA green carpet gets interviewed
A video has emerged on Instagram which shows the canine being interviewed by television actress Aditi Bhatia
An amusing incident happened at International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) when a dog followed Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the green carpet of the event. Now, another video has emerged which shows the canine being interviewed by television actress Aditi Bhatia.
Bhatia asked the dog, "Hello sir, How are you?" as he extends his paw to greet her. While Bhatia continues to pretend to ask the dog about the event, he remains unmoved. Watch the video here...
Earlier, a video was shared on Instagram which showed the stray walking on the green carpet just after the 'Dabangg' actor had made an appearance.
Meanwhile, talking about attending IIFA awards for the first time in Mumbai, Khan said, "It is really good because it is near the house, so I feel good to be here. Otherwise, we used to fly to faraway destinations to perform at IIFA."
Since its debut in 2000, IIFA, which celebrates the magic of Hindi cinema on foreign shores, has been held in 16 cities, including Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Kuala Lumpur.
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana ruled the 20th Edition IIFA Awards ceremony green carpet hosted at NSCI Worli, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Ranveer Singh opted for a quirky suit to attend the award ceremony.
The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which took place in Mumbai for the very first time, was attended by who's who of Bollywood. The awards ceremony was hosted on September 18 in South Mumbai.
In picture: Alia Bhatt looked no less than princess Bella, from Beauty And The Beast at the IIFA Awards ceremony.
While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for Padmaavat, Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi. National Award winner Vicky Kaushal took the trophy home for the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category, Sanju.
In picture: How could Deepika Padukone stay away from the glamour! The actress walked in looking like a goddess in a lilac off-shoulder gown she opted for the night of stars.
Apart from these, this year the IIFA had a special awards ceremony. Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while the film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai also won the special award in Best Film in last 20-year category.
In picture: Katrina Kaif looked ethereal in embellished ethnic wear she opted for IIFA Awards.
The 20th Homecoming Edition of IIFA Awards stage saw Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana as the hosts of the awards ceremony.
In picture: Preity Zinta opted for a metallic golden gown, and the drape added a lot of drama to her IIFA look. Isn't she looking gorgeous?
The awesomely talented real-life sibling duo Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana amazed the crowd present with their quick wit, leaving everyone in splits with their amusing one-liners and on-stage brotherly camaraderie.
In picture: Aditi Rao Hydari, who took the trophy home for the best-supporting actress in Padmaavat, donned a black and silver embellished thigh-high slit gown for the event.
Madhuri Dixit Nene mesmerized the crowd with her breathtaking tribute to the Legendary Bollywood Choreographer Saroj Khan. She opted for a red peplum gown for the event.
The grand finale of the power-packed IIFA Awards night witnessed the celebration of Indian cinema as the Winners in the Popular Category were presented with the coveted golden IIFA statuette.
In picture: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, the power couple of Bollywood, walked the green carpet together. The actress walked into the night full of stars in a plunging neckline outfit.
A treat for cinema enthusiasts, the biggest night of Indian cinema also presented the IIFA 20 Years Special Honors to celebrate the Winner among Winners from across IIFA's glorious 20- year old journey.
In picture: Ayushmann Khurrana suited up to host the entire event hosted in the city.
IIFA Awards presentation ceremony also saw the felicitation of honored esteemed individuals who have made 'Outstanding' contributions to Indian cinema.
In picture: Aparshakti Khurana was all smiles as he walked the green carpet event hosted in South Mumbai.
The Master Of Dance And Choreography, Saroj Khan and The Master Of Comedy, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, aka Jagdeep, both of whom have had remarkable careers and have delivered phenomenal performances on the silver screen.
In picture: Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap stole the show with her fuschia pink off-shoulder gown she opted for the evening.
It's also a homecoming for the globe-trotting extravaganza, as they ditched the exotic foreign shores, and organised the event at Worli in South Mumbai.
In picture: Sophie Choudry's wine coloured thigh-high slit gown stood out at this night of fashion.
Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma opted for a white coloured gown to walk the green carpet of 20th Edition IIFA Awards ceremony hosted in Worli, Mumbai.
Urvashi Rautela walked-in looking gorgeous in a white embellished gown with feathered sleeves at IIFA Awards ceremony hosted in the city.
Daisy Shah, who is all set to make her regional debut with a Gujarati film Gujarat 11, opted for a black sequin off-shoulder ensemble. The tail-cut gown with a long drape won the hearts of her fans.
Evergreen actress Rekha, like any other award function, opted for six-yard ethnic wear for the celebration. Her green sare, with pink and golden border, is already winning hearts all over the internet.
Mouni Roy, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold, attended the 20th Edition IIFA Awards 2019 in a ruffled blue mesh gown. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra, along with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.
Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma were all smiles when clicked at the IIFA Awards 2019. While Arpita opted for a black gown, Aayush Sharma, who will be next seen in Kwatha, suited up for the green carpet ceremony.
Elli Elisabet AvrRam looked pretty in an ombre ethnic wear she opted to attend IIFA Awards 2019. Speaking of her professional commitments, Elli is all set to make her digital debut with The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati.
Karan Johar, who has turned into a fashion icon, opted for an all-black suit; the shoulder pads to his coat stood out as a perfect green carpet outfit he opted for IIFA Awards 2019.
Bhushan Kumar and wife Divya Khosla Kumar attended the 20th Edition IIFA Awards ceremony together.
Neena Gupta dazzled in a neon green asymmetrical dress, which she paired with Kundan jewellery and golden sports shoes for the outing. The actress attended the awards ceremony with husband Vivek Mehra.
Nushrat Bharucha nailed the green carpet look in a bright blue gown, with a ruffled neckline and a flowy drape during the evening.
Radhika Madan, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress, opted for a red and silver gown to attend the ceremony.
Salman Khan was accompanied by his Dabangg 3 co-star and Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee at the green carpet of IIFA Awards.
Sara Ali Khan walked into the award ceremony in a white dreamy line gown. The added flowers and flowy veils on the outfit made this couture a perfect dress for the green carpet.
Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor suited up for IIFA Awards ceremony.
Tulsi Kumar, the singer who rocked the event in every sense, opted for a pink sequin gown for IIFA Awards 2019.
The Veere Di Wedding girls, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania walked the green carpet ceremony together.
Vicky Kaushal was all smiles when clicked at the award ceremony hosted in Mumbai.
