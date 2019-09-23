Stray dog who followed Salman Khan at IIFA green carpet gets interviewed

An amusing incident happened at International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) when a dog followed Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the green carpet of the event. Now, another video has emerged which shows the canine being interviewed by television actress Aditi Bhatia.

Bhatia asked the dog, "Hello sir, How are you?" as he extends his paw to greet her. While Bhatia continues to pretend to ask the dog about the event, he remains unmoved. Watch the video here...

View this post on Instagram Spread love! ðÂÂ¶âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by Aditi Bhatia ðÂÂ­ (@aditi_bhatia4) onSep 20, 2019 at 3:14am PDT

Earlier, a video was shared on Instagram which showed the stray walking on the green carpet just after the 'Dabangg' actor had made an appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) onSep 18, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

Meanwhile, talking about attending IIFA awards for the first time in Mumbai, Khan said, "It is really good because it is near the house, so I feel good to be here. Otherwise, we used to fly to faraway destinations to perform at IIFA."

Since its debut in 2000, IIFA, which celebrates the magic of Hindi cinema on foreign shores, has been held in 16 cities, including Amsterdam, Dubai, Colombo, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Kuala Lumpur.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates