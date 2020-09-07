Mumbai: Street artist Tyler paints PM Narendra Modi's face on street, BJYM colours over it

After five Walk of Shames created by him on a Malad street were painted over after objections raised by the named and shamed and other personalities on Twitter, street artist Tyler painted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face over one of them during the daytime on Saturday. The same night, it was painted over by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha members.

Tyler posted a picture of the latest painting on his Instagram account with a comment, "Bharat mein sab accha hai." The painting shows PM Modi's face with his finger to his lips.

On Saturday night, Devang Dave, the BJYM's national convenor, along with a few BJYM members painted over the patch. They also posted a video of themselves sloganeering on Twitter.

Dave said, "Who is he to name and shame anybody? We, too, believe in freedom of speech and expression, but there is a certain line that cannot be crossed." He added that they were thinking about exploring available legal options.

Tyler on the other hand said, "I am very annoyed and upset; how can somebody go and put black paint over Modi ji's face? All I had done was paint his face; there was no writing around it, nor was there any symbol. A case should be made against the people who committed this act."

"And why did they take the law in their own hands instead of approaching the BMC? Black paint is a symbol of shaming. You don't do that to your prime minister," Tyler concluded.

