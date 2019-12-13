Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor is fiery in her first look from the film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D dropped Varun Dhawan's first look yesterday, in which the actor looked all kinds of intense. Now, they have released Shraddha Kapoor's look from the film and we must say, the Chhichhore actress looks stunning and ready to groove! Shraddha shared the look on Instagram with the caption, "Keep the fire burning... the battle is 6 moves away! #StreetDancer3D trailer out on 18th Dec."

Shraddha Kapoor looks dance-ready in her denim shorts paired with a neon green crop top and netted stockings. We can't wait to see what Varun and Shraddha have in store for us in Street Dancer 3D!

For the unversed, Shraddha's part was earlier being played by Katrina Kaif, who had to back out due to scheduling issues with Salman Khan's Bharat. All set to release on January 24, 2020, Street Dancer 3D will clash at the box office with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates