Street Dancer 3D: The Dua Karo song to be released tomorrow, January 9

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D just announced that they will be releasing the next song, Dua Karo, from the film tomorrow, January 9. This move apparently has come thanks to public demand for the song on Twitter and otherwise. Here's what they shared on the social networking site:

Looks like the audience and the actors' fans can't wait for the song by Arijit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin-Jigar. We, too, can't wait to listen to the song that has gained so much popularity even before its release!

Speaking about the film and how he prepped for the many dance numbers in it, Varun told mid-day, "Since I am not a professional dancer, training with those who are is certainly difficult. While training for our last film, ABCD 2, Shraddha [Kapoor, co-star] and I were given a little extra hand-holding. But, for this film, from day one, we were not given [additional attention]. We were told to rehearse with the team so that the speed at which we pick up steps improves. Given that we're doing street hip-hop, and new school, the movements are fast [paced]. So learning them fast is [crucial]."

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dancer 3D is slated to hit theatres on January 24. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.

