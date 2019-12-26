Street Dancer 3D: The Garmi song featuring Varun and Nora will turn up the heat this winter!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D have just released another song from the film titled Garmi. The track is a peppy one and features Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi matching steps to the beats. Garmi seems to be the kind of song that will become a party number for the season to come. Check out the video below:

Sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the song and music have been composed by Badshah. The song features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan in their funkiest avatars, and both actors, especially Nora has done a fabulous job of grooving to the music.

Talking about the song, Varun said, "Nora brings in a certain energy and vibe to a song. We just played off each other's energy. In my head, Nelly's song, Hot In Herre, was a reference for this track. It's not a song you dance to, but the one you grind to."

Street Dancer 3D is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, and is directed by Remo D'Souza. The dance film starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi releases on January 24, 2020.

