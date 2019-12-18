Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Get ready to see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor like never before

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The ABCD franchise has come a long way. In 2013, Remo D'Souza made a dance film that was straight from the heart about a group of students who dream to dance and perform on the stage. They came from the slums of Mumbai and aspired to touch the skies of success. The film became a sleeper hit and the director and choreographer decided to make a sequel.

Two years later, in ABCD 2, he brought Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor on board and made the film grander and bigger, with more complex and eye-popping dance forms. This film scored a century at the box-office and we knew the franchise would go forward. Come 2020, D'Souza makes Street Dancer 3D, which is touted to be the biggest dance film the country has ever seen.

Before the trailer, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share the journey of the franchise and how it all started. The video features Varun, Remo, herself, and Nora Fatehi. She wrote- Where it all began, back to the streets. Take a look right here:

And in case you missed them, here are the looks and posters of the respective characters. First in line is Dhawan himself, who looks like a beast in the poster. Take a look:

Then came Shraddha, who rocks the poster and seems to amp up the glam quotient:

The man who moves like nobody else, Prabhu Deva, the god of dancing, returns for the third time and we can't wait to see what he does this time around:

And then, the most popular actor currently, Nora Fatehi, in a fresh and fantastic look, take a look:

Also starring Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi, Street Dancer 3D is all set to release on January 24, 2020, and clash at the ticket windows with Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha's Panga. This shall be one battle worth looking forward to.

