Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan reveals his love for hip-hop

Varun Dhawan

We all know that Varun Dhawan has dancing feet and we've seen that in many of his films. In a statement, the actor has openly disclosed his love for the hip-hop dance form. Breezer and Only Much Louder (OML) will set the dance floor on fire with Season 3 of Breezer Vivid Shuffle. With performances by hip-hop artistes like rapper Naezy and MC Altaf, Varun Dhawan officially launched the hip-hop dance competition on Wednesday.

Talking about his love for the "Hip-hop has always been very close to me and these artistes inspire me to take my love for hip-hop to the next level with movies like 'Street Dancer'," Varun said in a statement referring to his upcoming dance film Street Dancer by ace choreographer Remo D'souza.

The competition will come alive in Shillong, Delhi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Bangkok, Bhopal, Indore and Mumbai. "This season, we are thrilled to announce that Breezer Vivid Shuffle is expanding its horizons with four more cities in India along with an international qualifier," said Anshuman Goenka, Director Marketing, Bacardi India Pvt Ltd.

An exciting feature of the platform is the annual Breezer Vivid music video, which features Varun, the winners and some of hip-hop's biggest names.

The craze of hip-hop became huge with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's recently released film, Gully Boy. The film, which was helmed by Zoya Akhtar gained massive critical acclaim and proved to be a solid upliftment for the hip-hop rappers.

