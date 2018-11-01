Street-facing shop cam helps nab trio who tried to kill friend at Vasai

national

The crime was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a shop near Vasai Railway station that was pointed towards the road where it took place

A CCTV grab of footage in which Mal's friends are seen beating him up

The Palghar police campaign, 'One camera for the city', wherein they requested shopkeepers to direct one CCTV camera on to the main road in front of their shops, helped nab three people who, last week, tried to kill their friend. The trio and two others had thrashed and left him for dead. The crime was captured on a shop's CCTV camera that was pointed towards the road where it took place.

Friends like these

According to police sources, Shailesh Mal, 28, was attacked by five of his friends, including a woman, who also hit him with stones. They fled the spot after they thought he was dead. Mal's brother later admitted him to a hospital. The police found that the incident was recorded in one of the CCTV cameras installed outside a shop near the Vasai West railway station, under the jurisdiction of Manickpur police station. Mal's brother, Shankar, watched the CCTV footage in the presence of the police and identified the accused.

'Forcing him to rob'

Shankar said, "They were all close friends of Shailesh. They called him on the pretext of a party. Shailesh had dinner with them and later they started forcing him to accompany them for a theft. When he refused, they attacked him with bamboo sticks, tried to smash his head with a stone, and fled the spot, leaving him for dead."

Shankar added that he confirmed the names and identity of the accused when he saw the CCTV footage. "I gave cops the names of the accused. Three of them were caught by the police and rest are still at large," he said.

CCTV helped identify accused

"The CCTV camera installed outside the shop helped us identify the accused. We have arrested three of them, while the others are absconding," said SDPO Dr Ashvini Patil from Palghar district.

