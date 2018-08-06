Strike over Article 35-A hits Amarnath Yatra

national

A few hundred pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Sunday morning, the officials said

Kashmiri traders raise slogans during a sit-in protest, in Srinagar, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Amarnath Yatra was on Sunday suspended from Jammu in view of the two-day separatist sponsored strike against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A. There were reports of peaceful rallies in support of Article 35-A from Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar.

A police officer said the yatra was suspended as a precautionary measure in view of the strike called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). A few hundred pilgrims camping in Jammu to join the yatra to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas were not allowed from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Sunday morning, the officials said.

The separatists and the major political parties, including National Conference, PDP, CPI(M) and the state unit of Congress have been demanding status quo on the Article 35-A, which bars people from outside J&K from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

