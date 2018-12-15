Striking doctors may face ESMA: Manipur CM

national

Senior residents of JNIMS, a state government-run medical college in Manipur, have been protesting against recruitment rules

Representational Image

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Saturday that the government might deal with the striking doctors of the J.N. Institute Medical Science under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA.

Senior residents of JNIMS, a state government-run medical college in Manipur, have been protesting against recruitment rules. Some senior residents said that because of the defective rules other junior residents, who have even been former students of the senior doctors, may get appointed.

Though the resident doctors have been demanding justice, there has been no positive response.

T. Bhimo, director of JNIMS, said, "The senior residents should give some time to the JNIMS authority to complete the paper works".

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said, "It will be better if the matter is settled over the negotiating table. The services of the doctors come under the ESMA."

He added, "If the rule permits the doctors have their democratic right to agitate. If the rules do not permit there is nothing the government could do."

Biren Singh further said, "There are many persons including myself who feel ashamed of disclosing that we are from Manipur. It is unheard of anywhere that some people went to the high court against the extension of benefits to needy people. Does it mean that these people do not want the state government to extend benefits and services to the people?"

Biren Singh has been meeting the needy people two days in a month during which they (the needy) raise their grievances.

