Stroll better than taking on a troll! Saif Ali Khan steps out for a walk in Bandra

Like wife Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan has also been spotted taking walks around his Bandra home. The actor, who is not on social media, which is currently raging with the outsider versus insider debate in Bollywood, prefers to stay away from the toxic world of online trolls. (All Pictures: Shadab Khan/Pradeep Dhivar/Yogen Shah)

Ever since the lockdown has ended, and unlock kickstarted in non-containment areas, people have started stepping out of their house but with precautions. After all, prevention is better than cure. With the lockdown restrictions easing in Mumbai, B-Town folk are back to being up and about. Arjun Rampal was clicked with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in Khar, Mumbai.

Nimrat Kaur, The Lunch Box fame, was also clicked at a departmental store in Khar, Mumbai earlier this week. Nimrat kept it casual in a white tee, black yoga pants and a protective mask as she stepped out of the store.

Nora Fatehi did some essentials shopping in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress was clicked at a chemist shop in the suburb. Fatehi wore a black top and grey leggings and protective face mask as she stepped out for shopping.

Anusha Dandekar, the Love School fame, was clicked at a food mall in Mumbai. It seems like the VJ had some errands to run.

Speaking about the industry, a lot of Bollywood actors are finding ways to keep themselves occupied as the work is yet to see the light of the day. While many are decluttering and cleaning, a lot of taken up healthy living. From cooking their own meals to cleaning up their house without a househelp, people have taken the step of self-dependency quite seriously.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news