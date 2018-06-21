Mother of three falls to death in Matheran while taking a selfie

Delhi-based Sarita Chauhan, 35, her husband and three kids were at the Maharashtra hill station for a vacation

Representational Image

Taking a selfie proved to be very costly for a woman, as she fell into a gorge at Matheran and died. Delhi-based Sarita Chauhan, 35, her husband and three kids were in Matheran for a vacation. Around 7 pm she decided to take a selfie with the sun at Louisa Point.

API Mahadev Achrekar said, "Sarita climbed over the security grill at Louisa Point, and while clicking a picture she lost balance due to a strong breeze and fell into the gorge. She fell about 600 feet below. Her body was found 1,300 feet below due to the rains."

Shaken by the incident, her family members approached Matheran police, after which a rescue operation was launched. Police recovered her body from the valley at midnight with the help of a local group, he said.

"Chouhan had come to Matheran, a hill station known for its mild climate and well-preserved colonial architecture, with her husband and three children yesterday," a police official said.

