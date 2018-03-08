Strong winds interrupt PM Narendra Modi's speech, blow away tents

The impact of the winds was so strong that the pillars holding the tents started shaking heavily

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Jhunjhunu: Strong winds blew across a venue here where thousands had gathered on Thursday to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, forcing him to take a break during his speech.

The impact of the winds was so strong that the pillars holding the tents started shaking heavily.

Much to the surprise of the audience, Modi took a break in his speech and asked the audience to hold the pillars tight. Even then one or two tents blew away.

Some of the screens were also seen toppling down due to the strong impact of the winds and even the mike sound was disturbed to some extent.

