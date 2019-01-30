Struggling Mumbai Ranji team get full backing from CIC, ex-captains

cricket

Former captain Rege, who was chief selector when Mumbai won the title last in 2015-16 and emerged runners-up the next season, welcomed the initiative

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant and skipper Siddhesh Lad

Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) has met thrice in the last 34 days to discuss a development plan following the 41-time Ranji Trophy-winning team's early ouster this season.

In yesterday's meeting, chaired by ex-India pacer Raju Kulkarni, three former Ranji Trophy-winning Mumbai captains - Sanjay Manjrekar (1996-97), Sameer Dighe (1999-2000) and Amol Muzumdar (2006-07) were present along with ex-chief selector Milind Rege, ex-MCA president Ravi Savant and current Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, who gave their inputs to chalk out a development plan for Mumbai's cricket.

The CIC and MCA's ad-hoc committee unanimously decided to back Samant, captain Siddhesh Lad and the team management, who are gearing up for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) to be played at Indore from February 21.

"We don't want to change anything in the middle of the season and there is an important T20 tournament coming up. So, we don't want to disturb anything. Everyone provided a lot of confidence to Vinayak and the rest which is really needed. We conveyed we are there for you and will support you in whatever decisions you take," Kulkarni told mid-day yesterday.

"We did a lot of brainstorming and want to improve. We are on the same page as the team management," added Kulkarni. Former captain Rege, who was chief selector when Mumbai won the title last in 2015-16 and emerged runners-up the next season, welcomed the initiative. He said: "It is an attempt to build Mumbai's overall cricket. It's a good beginning to really revamp Mumbai cricket - what needs to be done to set it right. It was a very satisfactory meeting."

