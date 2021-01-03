Stuart Broad beginning to 2021 for Mollie King

Singer and TV presenter Mollie King's 2021 has started on a magical note with the announcement of her engagement to England cricketer Stuart Broad, 34.

King, 33, Instagrammed the above picture and captioned it: "A thousand times yes! I still can't believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can't wait to spend all my years with you ."

Meanwhile, Broad remarked: "The best way to start 2021 @mollieking." The couple have been dating on and off since 2012 after being introduced by friends. They split in 2018 before reconciling the following year.

