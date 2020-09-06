Stuck in golden prison!

Belarusian tennis ace Victoria Azarenka has appreciated the arrangements that have been made for players inside the US Open bubble, but said "it sucks" not to be able to go out of the place.

"I'm still in the bubble, but I'll call it a golden prison because I stay in a really nice place, but you can't go anywhere outside of that," Azarenka, who entered the third round of the American Grand Slam after registering 6-1, 6-3 win over Aryna Sabalenka, was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.



Azarenka's mum Alla and son Leo

The former World No. 1 revealed that it is tough to stay away from her mother Alla and son Leo. "For my peace of mind, it's easier to be just with my family...I have my son and my mom around [in New York]. That is a little bit easier mentally. I try to be as cautious as possible for me and my family, for my team. But if I will sit here and say that it's amazing, it's not. It sucks. But it is what it is," said Azarenka, who misses having fans cheering in the stadium.

