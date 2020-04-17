Stuck in Los Angeles, Soundarya Sharma seeks Indian government assistance

Ranchi Diaries (2017) actor Soundarya Sharma, who is stranded in Los Angeles, has sent an SOS message to the ministry of external affairs. The dentist-turned-actor is studying acting and filmmaking in the US and was unable to fly back before the borders were sealed. She claims, "There are 400 Indian students stuck here. It is getting difficult to survive. The Indian embassy is not providing any assistance so we have now approached the government to help us."

The actor adds, "These are challenging times for everyone but my heart goes out to the hundreds of Indian students who are stuck here without proper accommodation and resources. I humbly request the MEA for a stimulus package for all those students and fellow Indians who are facing hardships to come to their rescue and, hopefully, arrange an evacuation flight back to India."

Soundarya, who is stuck in LA, is keeping herself occupied by giving out tips to fight COVID-19, among other things. She shared a video of how to make your own mask if you don't have one. "As we all are aware that the entire world is facing shortage of masks. I haven't been able to buy one. Hence, the thought of making my own mask came to my mind and after a few attempts, I was able to make one. It's my work out T-shirt which I cut into two," she said.

She even did the #tshirtchallenge and shared a video on her Twitter account.

#TshirtChallenge: I have C-5 deformity (cervical vertebrae) coz of my dental studies, doesn’t allow me to do over head & reverse exercises, makes my workout limited & challenging. However I challenged myself & here is my 1st attempt ðªð¼ it’s lot of fun. If yall decide 2do be safe! pic.twitter.com/hbPRPq5LiL — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) April 11, 2020

