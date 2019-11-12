Student asks Shashi Tharoor to teach him a new word, his reply wins the internet

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s reply to a student who asked him to teach a new word is going viral for all the right reasons.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP posted a video on his Twitter page in which he replied to a student who asked him to teach him and the crowd a new word in view of his reputation as a 'fount of exotic vocabulary' with a “very simple, very old word.”

And the word the leader suggested was, ‘read’.

My reply to a student who asked me to give him a new word in view of my reputation as a fount of exotic vocabulary: pic.twitter.com/I6mr9DOX6m — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 11, 2019

The former statesman told students that reading was the only way he acquired vocabulary and he has barely opened a dictionary. "If you read widely, read extensively and you come across a word in three different contexts in three different books, you understand the meaning and the usage very quickly," he explained.

Saying that he was an asthmatic child and he was often confined to the bed, Tharoor said he considered books as his escape and education. "My only advice to all of you is read, read, read! The more you read the better your vocabulary will also be," he said amidst applause from the audience.

The video was well received by Twitterati, with many praising the leader and agreeing with him and calling his advice, "Excellent."

Excellent advise!! I will add "Listen" to it, and we get this opportunity to listen to statesmen like you

one of those rare political figures who is an #inspiration to young generation — Zain Rahman (@ZainMRahman) November 11, 2019

Read is way to acquire vocabulary like @ShashiTharoor Sir — Simmi Ahuja (@SimmiAhuja_) November 11, 2019

He speaks so flawlessly and inspire us to transform .

A trademark of well read person, he won't tell u a complex way to learn simple things, he'll give u simple way to learn the complex things.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Rishabh Upadhyay (@Ru7494) November 11, 2019

Appreciate Shashi Tharoor ji !

You echoed my Father ...

Read Read Read ...

Write words from Dictionary to improve spelling, hand writing and vocabulary

Read Read Read ...

Write words from Dictionary to improve spelling, hand writing and vocabulary

Read any book apart from magazine and newspaper

Well said sir! I did same and felt similar.. But the way you put it is real manifestation of exhortation to youth to come forward for reading.. God bless you.. I don't agree with you on many things but same time admire you on many.. — Mridul (@Mridul95343996) November 11, 2019

Finally I heard it from yourself... I always used to doubt how you are so good in vocabulary coz those days no tv no internet no blogs... The simple yet effective answer from you is read...

The video, uploaded on Monday, received more than 166,6000 views, 13,100 likes and was retweeted over 3,200 times.

