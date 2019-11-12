MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Student asks Shashi Tharoor to teach him a new word, his reply wins the internet

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 10:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

"Read, read, read," said the Congress leader and the Thiruvananthapuram MP

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s reply to a student who asked him to teach a new word is going viral for all the right reasons.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP posted a video on his Twitter page in which he replied to a student who asked him to teach him and the crowd a new word in view of his reputation as a 'fount of exotic vocabulary' with a “very simple, very old word.”

And the word the leader suggested was, ‘read’.

The former statesman told students that reading was the only way he acquired vocabulary and he has barely opened a dictionary. "If you read widely, read extensively and you come across a word in three different contexts in three different books, you understand the meaning and the usage very quickly," he explained.

Saying that he was an asthmatic child and he was often confined to the bed, Tharoor said he considered books as his escape and education. "My only advice to all of you is read, read, read! The more you read the better your vocabulary will also be," he said amidst applause from the audience.

The video was well received by Twitterati, with many praising the leader and agreeing with him and calling his advice, "Excellent."

The video, uploaded on Monday, received more than 166,6000 views, 13,100 likes and was retweeted over 3,200 times.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

shashi tharoornational newsTwittersocial networking site

Shashi Tharoor evades media when asked about Sunanda Pushkar's murder case

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK