Student commits suicide in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself over a financial issue in Hyderabad



A 21-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself over a financial issue in Hyderabad.

According to Circle inspector, Chilkalguda police station, R Bhaskar the deceased, a graduate student, gave her gold chain to two of her friends for starting a business of crackers during Diwali.

The business apparently failed and the girl's friends were not returning her the money, following which she took this drastic step.

The body of the deceased was taken to Gandhi general hospital for Autopsy, after which it will be handed over to the family.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two friends under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and has been remanded to judicial custody.

