Student killed in Maharashtra shutdown violence in Nanded

A 16-year-old student was killed in violence during a road block agitation in this district during Wednesday's Maharashtra 'bandh' called by Dalit parties, police said

Dalit protesters block a road during the Maharashtra bandh called over the Koregaon violence on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Nanded: A 16-year-old student was killed in violence during a road block agitation in this district during Wednesday's Maharashtra 'bandh' called by Dalit parties, police said. Yogesh Prahlad Jadhav's family members alleged that he was seriously injured during a police cane charge to clear a road block near Ashti village and succumbed to injuries.

District Superintendent of Police Chandrakishore Mina said the body had been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

"There was a lot of chaos during the agitation. It is not possible to ascertain the cause of death without a post-mortem," Mina told IANS.

According to the family, Jadhav, a senior school student, suffered head injuries in the police action and was rushed to a hospital in Hadgaon where doctors pronounced him dead.

The 10-hour shutdown which paralysed large parts of Maharashtra.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

The content/reporting displayed on our website www.mid-day.com is provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, by us from third party, agencies, sources, without any verification from our side. It may contain error, bugs and other limitations. The reader's can rely on the content at their own will. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, data, text, images, video, messages, or any other material whatsoever or for any claims/loss/action that the reader may suffer as a result of relying on the content on our site. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.