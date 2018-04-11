Student of The Year 2: Here's everything you need to know about Karan Johar's film

Karan Johar has announced the name of the 2018 batch's students and it's quite interesting. With names like Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria, let's wait to see if it creates the same magic as Student of The Year (2012)



Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the poster of Student of The Year 2. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/karanjohar

Karan Johar gave birth to three superstars with his film, Student of The Year (2012) – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Under the guidance of their mentor, Karan, the three students are mastering each class with their projects. Cut to batch 2018, and the larger-than-life filmmaker, under his Dharma Productions, is once again set to give wings to three new students. Although the film's lead, Tiger Shroff has carved a name for him in the industry, the two new entrants in the 'brat pack' school are Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

While Tiger Shroff was always confirmed for the 2018 batch of this uber cool school, the hysteria around the two new leading ladies never died down. However, Karan Johar announced the entire cast of the film on Wednesday, April 11. He took to his Twitter account to introduce actor Chunky Panday's daughter – Ananya Panday and debutante Tara Sutaria. In the three new posters, Ananya is seen sporting a sports jacket and pants with a bag pack, while Tara looks chic in denim shorts and jacket with a top.

Since star kid Ananya is already known in the social circuits, Tara Sutaria is lesser known. Tara currently has 82,000 Instagram followers. She has uploaded several pictures of herself on her Instagram account, which also includes pictures of her working out in the gym.

It's worth noting that Karan Johar has often been accused of supporting nepotism by casting children of Bollywood industry folk in his films. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is a relative outsider.

Well, one has to just wait to for November 23, 2018, to wait for the final results in this Punit Malhotra directorial.

