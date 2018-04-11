Tara Sutaria officially joins the cast of Student of the Year 2

Karan Johar takes to Twitter to announce Tara Sutaria as one of the cast members of his upcoming production Student of the Year 2, which also stars Tiger Shroff



Tara Sutaria in the poster of Student of the Year 2. Pic courtesy/ Karan Johar's official Twitter handle

Tara Sutaria has been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Producer Karan Johar officially announced her inclusion in the cast on social media. A the preparations for the upcoming film's shoot are underway, Johar is announcing the cast members one by one.

On Tuesday, he revealed Tiger Shroff as the first cast member of Student of the Year 2. His next announcement following that was the addition of Tara Sutaria, which he made on Twitter and also tweeted Tara's Instagram handle in his post. Tara currently has 82,000 Instagram followers. Tara has uploaded several pictures of herself on her Instagram account, which also includes pictures of her working out in the gym.

It's worth noting that Karan Johar has often been accused of supporting nepotism by casting children of Bollywood industry folk in his films. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is a relative outsider.

Interestingly, Karan Johar launched Varun Dhawan, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, daughter of auteur Mahesh Bhatt in the prequel Student of the Year in 2012. The film was a box-office hit and Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan went on to become bigger stars. Student of the Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra is filming is expected to begin soon.

