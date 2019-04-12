Student Of The Year 2 Trailer: Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff get thumbs up from celebs

bollywood

As Student Of The Year 2's trailer was launched by Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, celebs were all praises on social media.

Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday (Pic/Yogen Shah)

The trailer of Student Of The Year 2 was launched today. The movie, which stars Tiger Shroff as the lead actor, marks the Bollywood debut of two pretty ladies - Ananya Panday (daughter of actor Chunky Pandey) and Tara Sutaria. While Tara is playing the character of Mia, Ananya is playing the role of Shreya in the 'SOTY' sequel.

While Tiger Shroff was seen doing his usual best - dance, action and power-pact dialogue deliveries, Tara and Ananya looked fresh and promising, throughout the trailer.

Check out Student Of The Year 2's trailer:

The first instalment of the movie, which released in 2012, marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. The film was directed by Karan Johar. SOTY2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.

Director Shashank Khaitan, who has worked with Dharma Productions with films such has Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak, took to Twitter, and wrote: "Go Puneet... let the high school games begin ... again ... @iTIGERSHROFF #TaraSutaria #AnanyaPandey @karanjohar @DharmaMovies".

Varun Dhawan also tweeted the trailer and wrote alongside: "Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer"

Alia Bhatt wished the team luck and wrote: All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun... @iTIGERSHROFF #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria.

Deanne Panday commented on Ananya Panday's Instagram post saying, "So proud of you Ani."

Bhavana Pandey, was all praises for her daughter, after watching the trailer. She wrote, "Fab" on Ananya's Instagram post.

While Warda Nadiadwala commented "Ananya... Kickass", Neelam Kothari wrote "All the Best"

Student Of The Year 2 is slated to hit the screens on May 12.

