Student panic as Mumbai University stalls declaring TYBA semester five results

A student from Jai Hind College said, "The TYBA semester V result is delayed. But now panic has set in as everybody else has got their results. Why are our subject combination results pending?



Representational Image

The Mumbai university has declared Third Year Bachelor of Arts (TYBA) results, but students who have taken economics as a combination with their major subject, are still waiting anxiously for theirs. They have not got results for their Semester V examination which was held in November. Their semester VI examination which is their final exam for the course, will soon be held.

A student from Jai Hind College said, "The TYBA semester V result is delayed. But now panic has set in as everybody else has got their results. Why are our subject combination results pending?"

"I am appearing for the next exam in less than a month. Shouldn't I have my previous examination result by now to help me understand which subjects I need to focus on more for a good grade?" said an upset student from DG Ruparel College.

A teacher from a South Mumbai college said, "The university is not clearly stating anything about it. As teachers we also do not know what is holding back the results, because assessment was over a month ago. It appears there is again some technical problem."

According to a senior official from the Mumbai University, "The result of this specific combination is pending as assessment is not complete for one of the papers." However, Dr. Arjun Ghatule, Director of Examinations and Evaluation Board, said, "Assessment is complete and we are processing the results."

Also read: Mumbai University says 75 per cent of assessment work complete

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates