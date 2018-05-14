Student who was a good swimmer, drowns in Bhatsa river during summer vacation

According to Titwala police sources, on Saturday, Kaustubh, son of Ratnaprabha Tarmale, a member of Shiv Sena's Nadgaon group of Zilla Parishad in Shahapur taluka, had gone swimming with his cousins



A 26-year-old Shillong-based student, Kaustubh Tarmale, drowned in the Bhatsa river near Shahapur on Saturday afternoon. His body was recovered late that evening. Tarmale had come to the city to spend his summer vacation with cousins at his aunt's place. On Saturday afternoon, when the cousins went to the river to beat the heat, Kaustubh, who was good swimmer, was sucked in by the current, and drowned.

According to Titwala police sources, on Saturday, Kaustubh, son of Ratnaprabha Tarmale, a member of Shiv Sena's Nadgaon group of Zilla Parishad in Shahapur taluka, had gone swimming with his cousins Gaurav Isame, 20, Aditya Karle, 22, and Shivam Chaudhary, 22, to beat the humidity and heat.

A police officer added that when the cousins were taking a dip in the water, the current started sucking them in. Soon after that, despite being a good swimmer, Kaustubh drowned while the other three escaped. Titwala police station senior inspector, Mahesh Shetty said, "Before he drowned, Kaustubh helped his cousins get out safely, but couldn't save himself. His body washed ashore later."

The Shahapur police have registered an Accidental Death Report. Kaustubh's mother Ratnaprabha refused to comment.

Another drowning

Arun Patil, a 46-year-old Bhiwandi resident, who went to the same river for a picnic, drowned there yesterday. His body has been recovered and police are investigating the matter.

